ANL 29.50 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.25%)
ASC 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
ASL 24.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.58%)
AVN 95.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.3%)
BOP 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
BYCO 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.32%)
DGKC 137.35 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.37%)
EPCL 50.11 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.26%)
FCCL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
FFBL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
FFL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.87%)
HASCOL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.08%)
HUBC 87.00 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (2.35%)
HUMNL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.3%)
JSCL 25.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.79%)
KAPCO 38.20 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2%)
KEL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.85%)
MLCF 47.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.25%)
PAEL 38.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.04%)
PIBTL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
POWER 10.72 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
PPL 90.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.71%)
PRL 26.77 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.3%)
PTC 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 38.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.19%)
TRG 141.90 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-2.61%)
UNITY 32.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.67%)
WTL 1.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.24%)
BR100 4,975 Increased By ▲ 16.18 (0.33%)
BR30 25,708 Decreased By ▼ -26.21 (-0.1%)
KSE100 46,064 Increased By ▲ 98.68 (0.21%)
KSE30 19,276 Increased By ▲ 76.89 (0.4%)
Aussie, kiwi climb

Reuters Updated 26 Feb 2021

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars climbed to multi-year peaks on Thursday as a global rush into reflation plays swung commodity prices and bond yields sharply in their favour.

The Aussie was enjoying the rarefied air at $0.7960, having reached heights not visited since early 2018 at $0.7979. It was up 1.2% on the week as momentum funds piled in on the break of major chart barriers, particularly against the yen and euro.

The next target is the psychological 80 cent level and a peak from Jan. 2018 at $0.8136.

The kiwi dollar climbed to $0.7430, clearing its 2018 top to reach levels not seen since August 2017. The next major target is the peak for all of 2017 at $0.7557, and a break there would take it to levels last visited in mid-2015.

Australian 10-year yields shot up to 1.705%, the highest since May last year and a jump of 29 basis points this week alone. The spread over Treasuries widened out to 30 basis points, from zero a couple of weeks ago.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) stepped in on Thursday to buy A$3 billion of 2023 to 2024 bonds aiming to stop three-year yields rising further above its target of 0.10%.

It had limited success dragging three-year yields off to 0.14%, from a high of 0.168%. In New Zealand, 10-year yields have rocketed 33 basis points so far this week to reach 1.865%, the largest weekly rise since 2013. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) on Wednesday pledged to be patient on policy and not tighten for some time, though it noted the global move in yields was beyond its control.

