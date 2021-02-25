Markets
Benchmark US Treasury yields hit 1-year high of 1.45pc
25 Feb 2021
LONDON: US 10-year Treasury yields rose above 1.45% to their highest level in a year on Thursday, as a selloff in government bond markets regained traction.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were last up 7 basis points on the day. That rise was echoed across the yield curve with, 30-year Treasury yields up 7 bps at 2.32%.
