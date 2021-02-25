ECP performing duties without any political interference: Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz has said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is an independent institution and is performing its duties without any political interference.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has struggled for holding elections in a free, fair and transparent manner.

He said all the by-elections held recently were free of any influence as per the PTI's manifesto and the government is also making efforts to hold the forthcoming Senate elections through open balloting.

Shibli Faraz said the ECP should announce the result of by-polls in NA-75 Daska. He said the present government is going to introduce electronic voting system in the country to ensure transparency.