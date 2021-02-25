ANL 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.76%)
ASC 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
ASL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.11%)
AVN 97.95 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (2.46%)
BOP 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
BYCO 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.78%)
DGKC 135.50 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.26%)
EPCL 49.98 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (2.63%)
FCCL 25.16 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.48%)
FFBL 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.6%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
HASCOL 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 85.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.95%)
HUMNL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.91%)
JSCL 25.75 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.46%)
KAPCO 37.45 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (3.74%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.96%)
LOTCHEM 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.51%)
MLCF 47.18 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.57%)
PAEL 39.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.68%)
PIBTL 12.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
POWER 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
PPL 91.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.44%)
PRL 26.69 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.48%)
PTC 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.57%)
SNGP 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
TRG 145.70 Increased By ▲ 6.95 (5.01%)
UNITY 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.33%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.21%)
BR100 4,959 Increased By ▲ 85.49 (1.75%)
BR30 25,734 Increased By ▲ 497.97 (1.97%)
KSE100 45,966 Increased By ▲ 603.04 (1.33%)
KSE30 19,199 Increased By ▲ 314.87 (1.67%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Moscow to expand metro facial recognition network

  • On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed off on a raft of bills ramping up fines for protesters and social media platforms.
AFP 25 Feb 2021

MOSCOW: Moscow authorities have allocated more than $10 million to purchase and install across the city's sprawling metro system high-definition cameras that can recognise faces and track fast movements, Russian media reported Thursday.

Russia's capital Moscow in recent years has developed a vast network of some 100,000 facial recognition cameras, sparking concerns from activists over state surveillance.

Those concerns were heightened in the wake of protests in January and early February over the jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, after demonstrators and activists claimed police had tracked down people present at the rallies using the facial recognition technology.

On Thursday, the Kommersant business daily reported that Moscow city officials have allocated another 932 million rubles ($12.5 million) to expand that system.

According to a tender on the government's procurement website, authorities will purchase video surveillance cameras to be installed at 85 metro stations that will be able to auto-focus, shoot in high definition and recognise faces.

They will also be able to track fast movements and spot loiterers.

A Moscow metro spokesman told the Interfax news agency Thursday that the new cameras would not be used to trace specific individuals.

Kommersant reported that the city's metro system already had 5,000 working facial recognition cameras in the metro system in 2020.

Last year a Moscow court rejected a lawsuit by a prominent opposition activist who claimed the city's facial recognition system was used illegally to identify her and her supporters without consent.

Earlier this month an unnamed law enforcement official told the state-run TASS news agency that facial recognition cameras were used to identify and detain regular protesters ahead of the rallies that broke out in support of Navalny this year.

In the wake of the protests that saw some 11,500 people detained and ahead of parliamentary polls this fall, Russia is moving to stifle dissent.

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed off on a raft of bills ramping up fines for protesters and social media platforms.

Vladimir Putin Moscow

Moscow to expand metro facial recognition network

How much FATF grey-listing cost Pakistan’s economy?

Moody’s term Pakistani banks strong growth despite pandemic ‘a credit positive’

Pakistani, Indian DGMOs agree for strict observance of all agreements, cease firing along LoC, other sectors immediately

All schools will go back to regular five-day classes from Monday: Shafqat Mahmood

Pakistan is victim of attacks by terrorists harbored by neighboring state: Akram

NCOC eases restrictions on commercial activities as COVID-19 cases decline

The sword of NAB hangs over some IPPs’ heads

Nepra reduces RoE component of N-plants

Pakistan, Sri Lanka decide to broaden FTA

PM says greater trade connectivity vital for poverty alleviation

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters