ANL 28.99 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.26%)
ASC 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.92%)
ASL 24.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.86%)
AVN 96.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.73%)
BOP 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
BYCO 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.29%)
DGKC 133.90 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.06%)
EPCL 49.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.03%)
FCCL 24.84 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.18%)
FFBL 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.9%)
FFL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
HASCOL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
HUBC 84.81 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.72%)
HUMNL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.23%)
JSCL 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.84%)
KAPCO 37.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.63%)
KEL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.99%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.63%)
MLCF 47.10 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.39%)
PAEL 39.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.55%)
PIBTL 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
POWER 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.42%)
PPL 91.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.94%)
PRL 26.64 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.29%)
PTC 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.57%)
SNGP 38.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.38%)
TRG 145.00 Increased By ▲ 6.25 (4.5%)
UNITY 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.95%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.85%)
BR100 4,943 Increased By ▲ 69.64 (1.43%)
BR30 25,650 Increased By ▲ 413.99 (1.64%)
KSE100 45,835 Increased By ▲ 472.89 (1.04%)
KSE30 19,149 Increased By ▲ 265.19 (1.4%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Govt to release Rs 5.5bn under DLTL payments for exporters

  • The advisor informed that the DLTL scheme includes Rs. 1,738 million for non-textiles sector and Rs. 3,762 million for textiles sector.
Ali Ahmed 25 Feb 2021

Advisor to Prime Minister on Trade and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood informed that the government will release Rs 5.5 billion under the Drawback of Local Taxes and Levies (DLTL) schemes.

“We are pleased to announce that Rs 5,500 million have been released under DLTL schemes,” said Dawood in a tweet post.

The advisor informed that the DLTL scheme includes Rs. 1,738 million for non-textiles sector and Rs. 3,762 million for textiles sector. “We hope that this will improve the liquidity of our exporters and enable them to enhance exports,” he added.

Back in January the Adviser to PM informed that Rs 213 million for DLTL payments of non-textile sector have been approved.

These are now with State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and will soon be disbursed to the relevant exporters, the adviser said this on his official twitter account. “Our policy is not to put any working capital constraints for our exporters, I hope that this will facilitate them,” he said.

Abdul Razak Dawood DLTL Exports

Govt to release Rs 5.5bn under DLTL payments for exporters

Pakistani, Indian DGMOs agree for strict observance of all agreements, cease firing along LoC, other sectors immediately

All schools will go back to regular five-day classes from Monday: Shafqat Mahmood

Pakistan is victim of attacks by terrorists harbored by neighboring state: Akram

NCOC eases restrictions on commercial activities as COVID-19 cases decline

The sword of NAB hangs over some IPPs’ heads

Nepra reduces RoE component of N-plants

Pakistan, Sri Lanka decide to broaden FTA

PM says greater trade connectivity vital for poverty alleviation

PSDP for 2021-22: 5 new projects worth Rs8.41bn proposed

CJP says apex court no substitute for parliament

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters