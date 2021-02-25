Govt to release Rs 5.5bn under DLTL payments for exporters

Advisor to Prime Minister on Trade and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood informed that the government will release Rs 5.5 billion under the Drawback of Local Taxes and Levies (DLTL) schemes.

“We are pleased to announce that Rs 5,500 million have been released under DLTL schemes,” said Dawood in a tweet post.

The advisor informed that the DLTL scheme includes Rs. 1,738 million for non-textiles sector and Rs. 3,762 million for textiles sector. “We hope that this will improve the liquidity of our exporters and enable them to enhance exports,” he added.

Back in January the Adviser to PM informed that Rs 213 million for DLTL payments of non-textile sector have been approved.

These are now with State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and will soon be disbursed to the relevant exporters, the adviser said this on his official twitter account. “Our policy is not to put any working capital constraints for our exporters, I hope that this will facilitate them,” he said.