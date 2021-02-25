Streetlights and electricity: KMC, KE agree on one window operation

KARACHI: Provincial Coordination and Implementation Committee on Wednesday held its meeting led by Secretary Local Government Najam Shaikh and Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed here.

The issues pertaining to civic and utility facilities were discussed in the meeting. Commissioner Karachi Naveed Ahmed Shaikh, representatives of K-Electric, Sui Southern Gas Company Limited and Cantonment Boards and departmental heads of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation were also present on the occasion.

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and K-Electric were agreed to do one window operation resolving issues pertaining to street lights and electricity.

The meeting’s participants were informed that several issues at Shahrah-e-Faisal persist for long as many authorities claim to have administrative control of the locality. A committee has been formed to ascertain the actual controller of Shahrah-e-Faisal forthwith.

The Administrator asked the K-Electric not to carry out load shedding for street lights at least during event held in the city. “Karachi had hosted Aman Exercise and now hosting Pakistan Super League matches but load shedding for street lights is quite shocking,” he added.

Ahmed said that there are 106 roads under administrative control of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and only it could allow road cutting for uplift purpose.

Anti-Encroachment operation conducted at Mehmoodabad, Gujjar and other nullahs were also discussed in the meeting.

The participants were told that there are 41 drains in Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s administrative control while 541 small drains are looked after by DMCs. The services of NED University were hired for consultancy for the drains.

It was also decided in the meeting that Sui gas bill that Abbasi Shaheed Hospital owes would be paid in instalments and the gas connection would be restored.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Karachi Naveed Ahmed Shaikh said the civic institutions that are not part of the Provincial Coordination and Implementation Committee could be included later. The purpose of all institutions is to provide maximum facilities to the people and for that coordination between them is essential.

In the meeting, it was decided to ensure parking of all oil tankers at Zulfikarabad Oil Terminal as per directives of Supreme Court. The participants also agreed to take strict action against those who are halting shifting of oil terminal to Zulfikarabad.

