ANL 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-5.5%)
ASC 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.57%)
ASL 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.27%)
AVN 95.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-3.24%)
BOP 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
BYCO 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.64%)
DGKC 132.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.43%)
FCCL 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2%)
FFBL 25.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.27%)
FFL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.9%)
HASCOL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.16%)
HUBC 84.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.93%)
HUMNL 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.34%)
JSCL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-6.63%)
KAPCO 36.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.7%)
KEL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.7%)
LOTCHEM 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.78%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.56%)
PAEL 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.27%)
PIBTL 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.21%)
POWER 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.2%)
PPL 90.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.09%)
PRL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.13%)
PTC 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.78%)
SNGP 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.01%)
TRG 138.75 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (0.84%)
UNITY 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.58%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.88%)
BR100 4,874 Decreased By ▼ -45.25 (-0.92%)
BR30 25,236 Decreased By ▼ -341.52 (-1.34%)
KSE100 45,363 Decreased By ▼ -366.17 (-0.8%)
KSE30 18,884 Decreased By ▼ -101.17 (-0.53%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Streetlights and electricity: KMC, KE agree on one window operation

Recorder Report 25 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Provincial Coordination and Implementation Committee on Wednesday held its meeting led by Secretary Local Government Najam Shaikh and Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed here.

The issues pertaining to civic and utility facilities were discussed in the meeting. Commissioner Karachi Naveed Ahmed Shaikh, representatives of K-Electric, Sui Southern Gas Company Limited and Cantonment Boards and departmental heads of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation were also present on the occasion.

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and K-Electric were agreed to do one window operation resolving issues pertaining to street lights and electricity.

The meeting’s participants were informed that several issues at Shahrah-e-Faisal persist for long as many authorities claim to have administrative control of the locality. A committee has been formed to ascertain the actual controller of Shahrah-e-Faisal forthwith.

The Administrator asked the K-Electric not to carry out load shedding for street lights at least during event held in the city. “Karachi had hosted Aman Exercise and now hosting Pakistan Super League matches but load shedding for street lights is quite shocking,” he added.

Ahmed said that there are 106 roads under administrative control of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and only it could allow road cutting for uplift purpose.

Anti-Encroachment operation conducted at Mehmoodabad, Gujjar and other nullahs were also discussed in the meeting.

The participants were told that there are 41 drains in Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s administrative control while 541 small drains are looked after by DMCs. The services of NED University were hired for consultancy for the drains.

It was also decided in the meeting that Sui gas bill that Abbasi Shaheed Hospital owes would be paid in instalments and the gas connection would be restored.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Karachi Naveed Ahmed Shaikh said the civic institutions that are not part of the Provincial Coordination and Implementation Committee could be included later. The purpose of all institutions is to provide maximum facilities to the people and for that coordination between them is essential.

In the meeting, it was decided to ensure parking of all oil tankers at Zulfikarabad Oil Terminal as per directives of Supreme Court. The participants also agreed to take strict action against those who are halting shifting of oil terminal to Zulfikarabad.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

electricity kmc Streetlights

Streetlights and electricity: KMC, KE agree on one window operation

Nepra reduces RoE component of N-plants

Pakistan, Sri Lanka decide to broaden FTA

PM says greater trade connectivity vital for poverty alleviation

PSDP for 2021-22: 5 new projects worth Rs8.41bn proposed

CJP says apex court no substitute for parliament

Foreign funding case: petitioner moves ECP

IMF MD warns Covid-19 leaving some states behind

Business community underscores need for signing CoE

Islamic banks have ample capital, liquidity buffers: Moody’s

Cotton yarn import from India: Aptma rejects proposal

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.