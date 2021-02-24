Pakistan
Reference against Dar adjourned till Mar 10
- AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir adjourned the case without proceeding due to lawyers' strike.
24 Feb 2021
ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing till March 10, on graft reference against former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar pertaining to holding assets beyond known sources of income.
AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir adjourned the case without proceeding due to lawyers' strike.
During hearing, the judge asked the lawyer Hashmat Habib that the senior lawyers should play their rules to address the issue. After this, the court adjourned hearing of the case.
Action taken against officers responsible for Ehsanullah Ehsan's escape: DG ISPR
Reference against Dar adjourned till Mar 10
Senate voting method will be decided by parliament: CJP
Moody’s expects Islamic banking to expand across South Asia post-pandemic
PM Imran inaugurates High Performance Sports Complex in Colombo
Pakistan can play its role in diffusing US-China tensions: PM
Pakistan has offered Sri Lanka $50 million credit line for defence cooperation, says Qureshi
Dawood urges Sri Lankan businesses to take advantage of opportunities in Pakistan
PM Khan, Sri Lankan president hold bilateral discussions
US orders deeper testing after engine scare on Boeing plane
Can IATA Travel Pass pave way for quarantine free travel?
Sri Lanka too can benefit from CPEC: PM
Read more stories
Comments