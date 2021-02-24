ANL 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-5.5%)
Bangash for resolving public issues at grassroots level

  • He said that suggestions and grievances of public would be taken up with concerned authorities to facilitate them.
APP 24 Feb 2021

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Information and Higher Education Kamran Bangash Wednesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf government believed in direct contact with people at grassroots level for timely resolving their problems and ensuring provision of best services.

Replying to questions of people in live talk show of Radio Pakistan, Peshawar Center, he said that crux of PTI manifesto was chalking out policies for public welfare and mitigating their problems at their door steps.

He said the concerned officials at Chief Minister Complaint Cell, Prime Minister's Grievances Cell, Inspect General Complaint Cell and all other departments had been directed to provide best services to the people without any delay.

He said the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had given special instructions to public representatives to remain in touch with the people in their respective constituencies to get firsthand knowledge of their issues and taking prompt steps to resolve public grievances.

Bangash said he personally worked 16 to 18 hours on daily basis for public service as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that suggestions and grievances of public would be taken up with concerned authorities to facilitate them.

