ANL 28.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-5.37%)
ASC 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.82%)
ASL 23.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.64%)
AVN 95.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-3.85%)
BOP 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
BYCO 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-4.31%)
DGKC 131.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.75%)
EPCL 47.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.07%)
FCCL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.8%)
FFBL 25.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.2%)
FFL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.2%)
HASCOL 10.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.88%)
HUBC 83.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.74%)
HUMNL 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5%)
JSCL 24.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-7.05%)
KAPCO 35.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-4.04%)
KEL 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.18%)
LOTCHEM 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.19%)
MLCF 45.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.97%)
PAEL 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.4%)
PIBTL 12.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.37%)
POWER 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.47%)
PPL 90.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.42%)
PRL 25.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-5.71%)
PTC 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.78%)
SNGP 38.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.26%)
TRG 134.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.25%)
UNITY 31.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-3.97%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.49%)
BR100 4,845 Decreased By ▼ -74.25 (-1.51%)
BR30 24,989 Decreased By ▼ -588.47 (-2.3%)
KSE100 45,230 Decreased By ▼ -498.65 (-1.09%)
KSE30 18,824 Decreased By ▼ -161.32 (-0.85%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lanka central bank says controlling foreign debt will 'no doubt' require some austerity

  • Reports the country will default on its debt were "politically and ideologically motivated", he said, adding the country was committed to honouring its foreign debt obligations.
Reuters 24 Feb 2021

NEW DELHI: Sri Lanka's central bank governor said on Wednesday lowering the country's reliance on foreign debt will require some austerity, as Colombo attempts to shore up confidence in its faltering economy.

"This will no doubt require some austerity, in terms of mostly cutting down non-essential consumer imports (and) a systematic effort in enhancing all forms of foreign currency inflows," governor W.D. Lakshman said during a panel organised by a Sri Lankan think tank.

Reports the country will default on its debt were "politically and ideologically motivated", he said, adding the country was committed to honouring its foreign debt obligations.

Governor Sri Lanka's central bank Colombo port

Sri Lanka central bank says controlling foreign debt will 'no doubt' require some austerity

Pakistan has offered Sri Lanka $15 million credit line for defence cooperation, says Qureshi

Dawood urges Sri Lankan businesses to take advantage of opportunities in Pakistan

PM Khan, Sri Lankan president hold bilateral discussions

US orders deeper testing after engine scare on Boeing plane

Can IATA Travel Pass pave way for quarantine free travel?

Sri Lanka too can benefit from CPEC: PM

Biden, al-Kadhemi discuss embassy rocket strikes

Boeing 777: Engine maker will conduct inspections ordered by US regulator

Two more Biden cabinet picks confirmed, but one in peril

SC likely to firm up its opinion on ballot mode today

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters