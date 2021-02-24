ANL 28.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-5.37%)
ASC 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.82%)
ASL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.48%)
AVN 95.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-3.85%)
BOP 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
BYCO 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-5.07%)
DGKC 131.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.75%)
EPCL 47.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.07%)
FCCL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.8%)
FFBL 25.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.2%)
FFL 15.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.26%)
HASCOL 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.97%)
HUBC 83.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.74%)
HUMNL 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.87%)
JSCL 24.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-7.05%)
KAPCO 35.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-4.04%)
KEL 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.94%)
LOTCHEM 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.19%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.56%)
PAEL 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.4%)
PIBTL 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.21%)
POWER 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.47%)
PPL 90.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.09%)
PRL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-5.16%)
PTC 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.78%)
SNGP 38.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.26%)
TRG 134.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-2.03%)
UNITY 31.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3.91%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.49%)
BR100 4,844 Decreased By ▼ -74.37 (-1.51%)
BR30 24,978 Decreased By ▼ -599.43 (-2.34%)
KSE100 45,223 Decreased By ▼ -506.01 (-1.11%)
KSE30 18,820 Decreased By ▼ -165.6 (-0.87%)
Australian shares close lower on mining, tech losses

  New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.9% as weaker financial and healthcare sectors weighed.
Reuters 24 Feb 2021

Australian shares closed lower on Wednesday, hurt most by losses in miners and tech stocks and a fall in commodity prices following a recent rally.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.9% lower at 6,777.8.

A rise in bond yields also pressurised stocks, said Kyle Rodda, an analyst with IG Markets.

Higher bond yields usually have a negative impact on equities as they diminish the attraction from stocks' dividend payouts and make debt servicing harder for companies.

Australian bonds saw a major sell-off recently, while hopes of support from the Reserve Bank of Australia in the form of three-year bonds purchases were dashed on Wednesday.

Miners fell 2.3% after two consecutive sessions of gains, as iron ore futures declined 0.4% while awaiting a rebound in downstream demand. Global miners BHP Group and Rio Tinto fell 3.1% and 2.7%, respectively.

Tech stocks mirrored their Wall Street peers to drop 2.7%, with artificial intelligence company Appen Ltd declining 12.1% to be the biggest percentage loser on the benchmark.

Energy stocks were also lower, hurt by falling oil prices, as data showed US crude inventories unexpectedly rose last week. Oil and gas explorers Woodside Petroleum and Oil Search lost 1.1% and 1.6%, each.

Gold stocks shed 1.6% as bullion prices weakened overnight, but prices regained steam later on dovish remarks by US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

Gold explorers De Grey Mining and Northern Star fell 3.2% and 3.6%, respectively.

Meanwhile, supermarket chain operator Woolworths Group ended higher after posting strong half-year results, but warned of slowing sales growth ahead.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.9% as weaker financial and healthcare sectors weighed.

The country's central bank on Wednesday held interest rates at record lows and sounded a cautious note about the economic outlook.

Australian shares S&P/ASX 200 Kyle Rodda WoolworthsGroup

