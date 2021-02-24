ANL 29.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.33%)
ASC 15.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.17%)
ASL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.83%)
AVN 96.72 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-2.11%)
BOP 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.83%)
DGKC 130.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.21%)
EPCL 48.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.33%)
FCCL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.8%)
FFBL 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.77%)
FFL 16.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.06%)
HASCOL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.34%)
HUBC 84.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.81%)
HUMNL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.42%)
JSCL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-5.72%)
KAPCO 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.5%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.46%)
LOTCHEM 14.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.8%)
MLCF 45.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.1%)
PAEL 38.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.87%)
PIBTL 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.49%)
POWER 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.2%)
PPL 91.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.44%)
PRL 26.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.99%)
PTC 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
SILK 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.08%)
SNGP 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.01%)
TRG 139.50 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.38%)
UNITY 32.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.73%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.27%)
BR100 4,894 Decreased By ▼ -24.54 (-0.5%)
BR30 25,307 Decreased By ▼ -270.41 (-1.06%)
KSE100 45,531 Decreased By ▼ -197.44 (-0.43%)
KSE30 18,933 Decreased By ▼ -52.37 (-0.28%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares fall as commodity rally loses steam

  • Energy stocks rose marginally, but gains were limited by fuel supplier Viva Energy Group, which fell as much as 2.1% after reporting a full-year loss compared to a profit in the previous year.
Reuters 24 Feb 2021

Australian shares fell on Wednesday as a drop in gold and iron ore prices pressured commodity-related stocks after a stellar two-session rally on economic recovery optimism. The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.5% to 6,806.4 by 0035 GMT, after closing 0.9% higher on Tuesday.

Miners declined 1.6% to dominate losses on the benchmark index, weighed down by a drop in Chinese iron ore futures after top steel-producing city Tangshan issued a second-level pollution alert forcing mills to curb production.

Global miner Rio Tinto fell 1.9%, while rival BHP Ltd shed up to 2.6%. Gold stocks slipped 2.5% in their biggest intraday percentage drop in nearly a week, as a firmer US dollar dented the metal's appeal.

Newcrest Mining, Australia's largest listed gold miner, lost 1.7%, while Northern Star Resources slid 3.1%.

Heavyweight financial stocks were down 0.4%, with three of the "Big Four" banks trading in negative territory.

Technology stocks tracked their U.S peers lower, with buy-now-pay-later giant Afterpay shedding as much as 3.6% to hit a more than three-week low ahead of its half-year results due on Thursday.

Woolworths Group jumped to a one-week high before paring some of the gains. The country's largest supermarket chain warned of slowing sales growth ahead after a pandemic-driven surge in demand helped it post a jump in first-half profit.

Energy stocks rose marginally, but gains were limited by fuel supplier Viva Energy Group, which fell as much as 2.1% after reporting a full-year loss compared to a profit in the previous year.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down 0.2% to 12,364.59 by 0035 GMT. Construction firm Fletcher Building was among the biggest losers on the benchmark.

New Zealand's central bank is expected to leave interest rates unchanged at a historic low of 0.25% at its first monetary policy decision of 2021 later in the day, according to a Reuters poll.

Australian shares Rio Tinto Global miner BHP Ltd shed

Australian shares fall as commodity rally loses steam

Dawood urges Sri Lankan businesses to take advantage of opportunities in Pakistan

PM Khan, Sri Lankan president hold bilateral discussions

US orders deeper testing after engine scare on Boeing plane

Can IATA Travel Pass pave way for quarantine free travel?

Sri Lanka too can benefit from CPEC: PM

Biden, al-Kadhemi discuss embassy rocket strikes

Boeing 777: Engine maker will conduct inspections ordered by US regulator

Two more Biden cabinet picks confirmed, but one in peril

SC likely to firm up its opinion on ballot mode today

Rs436bn to be added to circular debt in FY21, govt tells NA body

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters