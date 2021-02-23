ANL 30.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.39%)
5,340 MW of electricity added to grid under CPEC power projects

  • Out of a total of 22 projects, another eight are near completion and would pump in an additional 4,470 MW of electricity to the national grid.
Ali Ahmed 23 Feb 2021

In order to meet the country’s energy needs, nine power projects have to date been completed under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) initiative, which is an important cog of China’s ambitious Belt and Road Initiative.

As per Radio Pakistan, these power projects have generated 5,340 MW of electricity, which has been added to the main grid.

It informed that out of a total of 22 projects, another eight are near completion and would pump in an additional 4,470 MW of electricity to the national grid. Whereas, another five projects are in the planning and implementation phase.

Despite the uncertainties brought by the coronavirus pandemic, the work on CPEC related projects has continued uninterrupted.

Over the past five years, there were 22 construction projects under the framework of CPEC, covering roads, railways, airports, thermal power, hydropower, renewable energy, Gwadar Port, special economic zones and other areas.

"In face of the novel coronavirus, all CPEC projects have been moving forward, bringing hope for a future of peace and economic growth," stated Chairman of the CPEC Authority Asim Bajwa back in December.

He said that infrastructure investment and construction would be a key to reviving the jobs market and national economies. "Under CPEC, no project has been suspended for construction, and no worker has been laid off," he told the gathering via video from Islamabad.

