NPMC informed: USC all set to import 50,000 tons of sugar

Zaheer Abbasi Updated 23 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC) was informed on Monday that the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) has made an arrangement for the import of 50,000 tons of sugar to make it available at government outlets at subsidised price.

The NPMC meeting presided over by Minister for Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh reviewed the price trend of essential commodities especially wheat flour, sugar, vegetable ghee, chicken, and eggs during the past.

Sources in the Ministry of Industries said the meeting also discussed the possibility to provide some relief in duties to reduce the price of ghee and oil in the domestic market in the wake of increase in palm oil price in the international market.

