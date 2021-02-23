ANL 30.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.08%)
Elahi discusses Senate polls with Buzdar

Recorder Report 23 Feb 2021

LAHORE: Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Pervaiz Elahi called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Monday and exchanged views on the current political situation and upcoming Senate elections.

Both consulted the upcoming Senate elections and deliberated upon the strategy for the success of PTI and PML-Q candidates. The CM said on the occasion that all the candidates of the government alliance will succeed, adding that consolation has been started in this regard. “Our candidates will win with more than the expected number of votes; the Senate election will be won jointly and every allied party will be taken along at every opportunity,” he added.

Pervaiz Elahi said that our nominated candidates will succeed and allies are at one page, together we will ensure success of the nominated candidates.

Moonis Elahi MNA said the government alliance will achieve success in the Senate election and added that further contacts are also in progress. He said the number game has been completed and further contacts will also be made regarding the Senate elections.

Moreover, CM Usman Buzdar while chairing a meeting discussed health department performance, universal health coverage programme and amendments in autonomous medical institutions act.

The CM said the provincial government has decided to give universal health coverage cards to every citizen of the province by December 2021. It is a revolutionary step of the PTI government as such a wonderful programme has not been introduced by any previous government, he added.

The CM gave in-principle approval to necessary amendments in the autonomous medical institutions act to streamline the appointment of principals and medical superintendents of medical institutions and to deal with other matters.

The CM maintained the universal health coverage programme will provide free quality healthcare facilities and announced to further extend the scope of mother and child hospitals to Rajanpur, Layyah, Attock and Sialkot.

