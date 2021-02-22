Bail petitions of lawyers adjourned in IHC attack case

ISLAMABAD: An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday granted time to defence for preparation in post arrest bail petitions of three lawyers involved in Islamabad High Court (IHC) attack.

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan heard the bail petition of three lawyers including secretary district bar council Liaqat Manzor Kambo, Muhammad Umder and Asadullah.

During hearing, the petitioners' lawyers requested the judge to grant time for case preparation which was allowed by the court.

Meanwhile, the same court adjourned hearing on bail petition of lawyer Khalid Mehmood and also extended the judicial remand of lawyer Shoaib Gujjar till March 1.