Pakistan
Two more patients die of COVID at Nishtar Hospital
- He informed that a total of 64 patients of COVID-19 were admitted in the hospital while 24 were positive and 27 were suspected.
22 Feb 2021
MULTAN: Another two patients lost battle of life against coronovirus at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours.
Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad said on Monday that Zohran Bibi (70) and Shahnaz Bibi (48) died of coronovirus, who belonged to Muzaffargarh and Multan respectively, he said.
