Business & Finance
Swedish central bank's Floden says inflationary pressure to remain weak
- "Inflation expectations... have risen quite strongly in the US, in Sweden and in the euro zone," Floden said in a speech.
- "Our judgement is that inflation pressure is, nevertheless, weak and will remain weak for a while and we must therefore continue to have expansionary monetary policy."
22 Feb 2021
STOCKHOLM: A pick up in inflation and inflation expectations at the start of the year is not a surprise and underlying price pressure will remain low, central bank Deputy Governor Martin Floden said on Monday.
"Inflation expectations... have risen quite strongly in the US, in Sweden and in the euro zone," Floden said in a speech.
"Our judgement is that inflation pressure is, nevertheless, weak and will remain weak for a while and we must therefore continue to have expansionary monetary policy."
Operation Raddul Fassad's two-point strategy aimed to counter terrorism and violent extremism: DG ISPR
Swedish central bank's Floden says inflationary pressure to remain weak
Pakistan sees lowest death toll in a day since October after 16 die from coronavirus
Pandemic used as 'pretext' to crush dissent: UN chief
Vote for PTI candidates in Senate polls: PM Imran tells MPAs in KP
Pakistan's FDI decline over 27pc in Jul-Jan FY21
PDM names Gillani as its candidate for Chairman Senate post
Pakistan expects decision based on merit as FATF meets today
US nears 500,000 Covid deaths
Trump 'offered Kim Jong Un a ride home on Air Force One'
Iran, IAEA thrash out 'temporary solution' ahead of deadline
FBR Member granted powers to redress ST pleas
Read more stories
Comments