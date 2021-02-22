ANL 30.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.08%)
ASC 16.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.45%)
ASL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.66%)
AVN 102.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.06%)
BOP 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.44%)
BYCO 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.71%)
DGKC 134.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1%)
EPCL 49.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.41%)
FCCL 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-3.17%)
FFBL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.32%)
FFL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.47%)
HASCOL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.54%)
HUBC 84.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.19%)
JSCL 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.3%)
KAPCO 37.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.66%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.46%)
LOTCHEM 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.6%)
MLCF 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.68%)
PAEL 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.93%)
PIBTL 12.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.72%)
POWER 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
PPL 90.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.9%)
PRL 26.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.44%)
PTC 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.91%)
SILK 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.33%)
SNGP 40.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.62%)
TRG 147.10 Increased By ▲ 9.81 (7.15%)
UNITY 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.71%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
BR100 4,947 Decreased By ▼ -32.39 (-0.65%)
BR30 25,886 Increased By ▲ 45.5 (0.18%)
KSE100 45,890 Decreased By ▼ -337.61 (-0.73%)
KSE30 19,059 Decreased By ▼ -171.55 (-0.89%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

South Africa's Sasol abandons $2bn rights issue on turnaround progress

  • Sasol avoids dilutive rights issue.
  • Received proceeds of $3.3 billion asset sales.
  • Plans further asset sales of as much as $500 million by end 2021.
Reuters Updated 22 Feb 2021

JOHANNESBURG: South African petrochemical firm Sasol said on Monday it had decided not to pursue a rights issue of up to $2 billion after significant progress in its turnaround strategy.

The world's top manufacturer of motor fuel has been battling high debt, lower oil and chemicals prices and tepid fuel demand during the coronavirus crisis, forcing the company to sell assets and restructure parts of its business.

"A decision was made not to pursue a rights issue given the current macro-economic outlook, and the significant progress made on our response plan initiatives," the company said.

Sasol president and chief executive officer, Fleetwood Grobler said the company aimed to announce further asset sales of between $400 million and $500 million by the end of 2021.

The company said it had so far received $3.3 billion from asset sales and was considering selling its stake in the Rompco gas pipeline from Mozambique to South Africa.

Shares in Sasol rose more than 4% in early trade before giving up gains to stand just 0.1% higher by 1338 GMT.

Last year, Sasol said it would issue up to $2 billion of shares in the second half of 2021 - which would have been among the country's largest rights issues in decades - in an effort to help it tackle its debt.

The company said it was able to repay around 28 billion rand ($1.89 billion) of debt in the six months ended December 2020.

"This achievement is as a result of a strong cash cost, working capital and capital expenditure performance in response to the challenging environment," Sasol said.

Half-year core headline earnings per share (HEPS), which takes into account its black empowerment transaction and losses from the ramp-up phase of its U.S LCCP Base Chemicals business, fell 15% to 7.86 rand, compared with 9.25 rand a year earlier.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) - a measure of operational profit - fell 6% to 18.608 billion rand, weighed down by a 23% decrease in the rand-per-barrel oil price during the period.

Chemical company LyondellBasell Industries last year acquired a 50% stake in Sasol's base chemicals business at Lake Charles for $2 billion and agreed to operate the new joint venture, after the project was hit by cost overruns and delays.

South African petrochemical firm Sasol oil and chemicals prices Rompco gas pipeline

South Africa's Sasol abandons $2bn rights issue on turnaround progress

Pakistan sees lowest death toll in a day since October after 16 die from coronavirus

Pandemic used as 'pretext' to crush dissent: UN chief

Vote for PTI candidates in Senate polls: PM Imran tells MPAs in KP

Pakistan's FDI decline over 27pc in Jul-Jan FY21

PDM names Gillani as its candidate for Chairman Senate post

Pakistan expects decision based on merit as FATF meets today

US nears 500,000 Covid deaths

Trump 'offered Kim Jong Un a ride home on Air Force One'

Iran, IAEA thrash out 'temporary solution' ahead of deadline

FBR Member granted powers to redress ST pleas

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters