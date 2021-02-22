ANL 30.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.08%)
ASC 16.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.45%)
ASL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.66%)
AVN 102.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.06%)
BOP 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.44%)
BYCO 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.71%)
DGKC 134.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1%)
EPCL 49.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.41%)
FCCL 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-3.17%)
FFBL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.32%)
FFL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.47%)
HASCOL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.54%)
HUBC 84.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.19%)
JSCL 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.3%)
KAPCO 37.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.66%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.46%)
LOTCHEM 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.6%)
MLCF 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.68%)
PAEL 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.93%)
PIBTL 12.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.72%)
POWER 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
PPL 90.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.9%)
PRL 26.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.44%)
PTC 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.91%)
SILK 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.33%)
SNGP 40.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.62%)
TRG 147.10 Increased By ▲ 9.81 (7.15%)
UNITY 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.71%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
BR100 4,947 Decreased By ▼ -32.39 (-0.65%)
BR30 25,886 Increased By ▲ 45.5 (0.18%)
KSE100 45,890 Decreased By ▼ -337.61 (-0.73%)
KSE30 19,059 Decreased By ▼ -171.55 (-0.89%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Alec Gores, Guggenheim-backed SPAC seeks to raise $750 million via IPO

  • Gores Guggenheim, co-sponsored by Gores Group LLC and Guggenheim, said it plans to sell 75 million units composed of shares and warrants, priced at $10 per unit on the Nasdaq Capital Market.
  • Another Gores-backed SPAC, Gores Holdings VI Inc, earlier this month agreed to take 3D camera maker Matterport Inc public for $2.9 billion.
Reuters 22 Feb 2021

A blank-check firm backed by billionaire Alec Gores and investment bank Guggenheim Partners is looking to raise nearly $750 million through an initial public offering (IPO), a regulatory filing showed on Monday.

Gores Guggenheim, co-sponsored by Gores Group LLC and Guggenheim, said it plans to sell 75 million units composed of shares and warrants, priced at $10 per unit on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

Gores Guggenheim is the thirteenth special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) backed by Gores, who is among Wall Street's most prolific SPAC dealmakers and has raised billions of dollars through multiple blank-check vehicles so far.

Another Gores-backed SPAC, Gores Holdings VI Inc, earlier this month agreed to take 3D camera maker Matterport Inc public for $2.9 billion.

SPACs, or blank-check firms, are shell companies that raise funds through an IPO to take a private company public and have emerged as one of Wall Street's most favored investment vehicles in recent times. For the company going public, striking a deal with a SPAC is an alternative to a traditional IPO.

Deutsche Bank Securities, Citigroup and Morgan Stanley are the lead underwriters for the latest offering.

Initial Public Offering SPAC Alec Gores Guggenheim Partners

Alec Gores, Guggenheim-backed SPAC seeks to raise $750 million via IPO

Pakistan sees lowest death toll in a day since October after 16 die from coronavirus

Pandemic used as 'pretext' to crush dissent: UN chief

Pakistan's FDI decline over 27pc in Jul-Jan FY21

PDM names Gillani as its candidate for Chairman Senate post

Pakistan expects decision based on merit as FATF meets today

US nears 500,000 Covid deaths

Trump 'offered Kim Jong Un a ride home on Air Force One'

Iran, IAEA thrash out 'temporary solution' ahead of deadline

FBR Member granted powers to redress ST pleas

Hafeez explains govt’s approach to prices of essential items

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters