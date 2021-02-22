Nomination papers of PTI's Saifullah Abro rejected

(Karachi) The appellate bench of the Sindh High Court (SHC) rejected nomination papers of the PTI’s candidate Saifullah Abro for the Senate election, local media reported on Monday. The Election Tribunal declared the returning officer’s (RO) decision as void.

As per details, Saifullah Abro had filed nomination papers on the PTI ticket to contest the Senate election from Sindh on technocrat seat. His nomination papers were approved by the returning officer but challenged in the appellate tribunal of the high court.

As many as eight appeals were filed against the decisions of the returning officer over acceptance and rejection of the Senate nomination papers from Sindh.

Two appeals were filed against PTI candidate on technocrat seat Saifullah Abro by GM Khan and Shahid Ali, while an appeal was also filed against the acceptance of PTI’s Faisal Vawda’s nomination papers for a general seat by Qadir Khan Madokhail.

Moreover, an appeal was filed against PPP candidate Palwasha Khan by Indus Lawyers Forum’s Aaqib Rajpar.