ANL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.84%)
ASC 16.02 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.07%)
ASL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.24%)
AVN 104.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.29%)
BOP 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.91%)
BYCO 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (6.63%)
DGKC 135.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.26%)
EPCL 48.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
FCCL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.6%)
FFBL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.13%)
FFL 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.59%)
HASCOL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.54%)
HUBC 84.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.29%)
HUMNL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (6.49%)
JSCL 27.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.52%)
KAPCO 38.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.76%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
MLCF 46.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
PAEL 40.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.27%)
PIBTL 12.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
PPL 90.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.62%)
PRL 27.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.53%)
PTC 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.57%)
SILK 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.33%)
SNGP 39.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.82%)
TRG 146.55 Increased By ▲ 9.26 (6.74%)
UNITY 33.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
BR100 4,961 Decreased By ▼ -18.67 (-0.37%)
BR30 25,961 Increased By ▲ 120.87 (0.47%)
KSE100 45,933 Decreased By ▼ -294.94 (-0.64%)
KSE30 19,096 Decreased By ▼ -135.11 (-0.7%)
Japanese shares jump as recovery hopes lift cheap cyclical stocks

  • Such concerns make Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's Congressional testimony on Tuesday all the more important, Watanabe added, as US real bond yields have risen almost 30 basis points in just over a week.
Reuters 22 Feb 2021

TOKYO: Japanese shares jumped on Monday, snapping a three-day losing streak, as optimism on economic recovery from the pandemic prompted fresh buying in materials, travel-related and other cheap cyclical stocks.

Japan's Nikkei share average rose 0.78% to 30,250.83, while the broader Topix gained 0.77% to 1,943.72.

Investors scooped up cyclical shares with cheap valuation, such as Yokohama Rubber and Sumitomo Metal that gained 7.2% and 5.3%, respectively.

Travel-related shares also advanced as investors bet on a continued recovery in the global economy with COVID-19 vaccination programmes gathering pace across the world.

Airliner ANA Holdings notched up 5.8%, while rival Japan Airlines added 4.9%. Department store operators also bounced back, with J.Front Retailing up 4.4% and Takashimaya trading 3.1% higher.

Chip-related shares continued to do well, with Tokyo Electron gaining 5.0%.

Rise in US bond yields also lifted Japanese financials, which are considered to benefit from higher interest income, with banks up 2.2% and insurers adding 1.7%.

"But one thing that warrants caution is a rise in real US interest rates. The market is strong today but I believe people are nervous at the same time," said Hiroshi Watanabe, senior economist at Sony Financial Holdings.

Such concerns make Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's Congressional testimony on Tuesday all the more important, Watanabe added, as US real bond yields have risen almost 30 basis points in just over a week.

The Bank of Japan refrained from buying exchange traded funds (ETFs) over the past two sessions, when the Topix fell more than 0.5% in morning trade, a criteria that would have prompted the central bank's buying in the past.

Yet the market shrugged it off as investors have been expecting the BOJ to curtail its buying as the market has risen to a three-decade high.

