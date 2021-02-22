KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil product exports for February 1-20 rose 14.9% to 698,380 tonnes from 607,900 tonnes shipped during January 1-20, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Monday.
Malaysia's Feb 1-20 palm oil exports up 14.9% mth/mth: ITS
