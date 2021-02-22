Aiming to enhance presence, dozens of Pakistani Cos participate at Gulfood 2021

Eyeing expansion into Middle Eastern markets, over 60 Pakistani companies are participating at the Gulfood 2021 at Dubai World Trade Centre.

HE Ahmed Amjad Ali, Consul General of Pakistan said that Pakistani companies offering wide variety of products in food and beverages are participating in the event.

“After almost a year of Covid-19 Pandemic, opening of Gulfood 2021 is a good news for world trade in general and food Industry in particular. It is indeed a commendable step of UAE Government that will give boost to world economies after a year of slow down”, said Consul General of Pakistan in Dubai.

He was speaking at the inauguration of Pakistan Pavilion at 26th Edition of Gulfood 2021 at Dubai World Trade Centre. Keeping in view Covid 19 situation, this participation is encouraging, he added.

Talking about trade with UAE in Food sector, Consul General said that Pakistani Food Companies are already doing good business with UAE. Food sector contributes almost 20 percent of Pakistan’s export to UAE.

The envoy was of the view that this event will further enhance bilateral trade between two countries and also provide a platform to connect with buyers from other countries. HE Ahmed Amjad Ali expressed hopes that their B2B meetings with buyers will help enhance Pakistan’s food exports to this region.