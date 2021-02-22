ANL 31.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.4%)
ASC 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.21%)
ASL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.45%)
AVN 103.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.31%)
BOP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
BYCO 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.33%)
DGKC 134.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.55%)
EPCL 49.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.02%)
FCCL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.97%)
FFBL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
FFL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
HASCOL 11.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.77%)
HUBC 84.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.65%)
HUMNL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.81%)
JSCL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
KAPCO 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.84%)
KEL 4.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1%)
MLCF 46.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.47%)
PAEL 40.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.98%)
PIBTL 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
POWER 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
PPL 91.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.33%)
PRL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.45%)
PTC 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.46%)
SILK 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2%)
SNGP 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.75%)
TRG 142.15 Increased By ▲ 4.86 (3.54%)
UNITY 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.26%)
BR100 4,963 Decreased By ▼ -16.12 (-0.32%)
BR30 25,842 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (0.01%)
KSE100 46,044 Decreased By ▼ -183.82 (-0.4%)
KSE30 19,119 Decreased By ▼ -111.91 (-0.58%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Aiming to enhance presence, dozens of Pakistani Cos participate at Gulfood 2021

  • HE Ahmed Amjad Ali, Consul General of Pakistan said that Pakistani companies offering wide variety of products in food and beverages are participating in the event.
Ali Ahmed 22 Feb 2021
Courtesy: PakinDubai/ Twitter
Courtesy: PakinDubai/ Twitter

Eyeing expansion into Middle Eastern markets, over 60 Pakistani companies are participating at the Gulfood 2021 at Dubai World Trade Centre.

HE Ahmed Amjad Ali, Consul General of Pakistan said that Pakistani companies offering wide variety of products in food and beverages are participating in the event.

“After almost a year of Covid-19 Pandemic, opening of Gulfood 2021 is a good news for world trade in general and food Industry in particular. It is indeed a commendable step of UAE Government that will give boost to world economies after a year of slow down”, said Consul General of Pakistan in Dubai.

He was speaking at the inauguration of Pakistan Pavilion at 26th Edition of Gulfood 2021 at Dubai World Trade Centre. Keeping in view Covid 19 situation, this participation is encouraging, he added.

Talking about trade with UAE in Food sector, Consul General said that Pakistani Food Companies are already doing good business with UAE. Food sector contributes almost 20 percent of Pakistan’s export to UAE.

The envoy was of the view that this event will further enhance bilateral trade between two countries and also provide a platform to connect with buyers from other countries. HE Ahmed Amjad Ali expressed hopes that their B2B meetings with buyers will help enhance Pakistan’s food exports to this region.

Companies Dubai gulf food Pakistan UAE

Aiming to enhance presence, dozens of Pakistani Cos participate at Gulfood 2021

Pakistan expects decision based on merit as FATF meets today

US nears 500,000 Covid deaths

Trump 'offered Kim Jong Un a ride home on Air Force One'

Iran, IAEA thrash out 'temporary solution' ahead of deadline

FBR Member granted powers to redress ST pleas

Hafeez explains govt’s approach to prices of essential items

FATF meets today

Maryam says ‘rigging’ fully exposed ‘PTI regime’

Daska by-election: ECP urged to notify ‘victory’ of PTI candidate

Sanjrani offers Swati Senate’s help to turn around Railways

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters