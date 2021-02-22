ANL 31.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.66%)
Chatty robot Franzi cheers up German patients

AFP 22 Feb 2021

MUNICH, (Germany): Cleaning robot Franzi makes sure floors are spotless at the Munich hospital where she works, and has taken on a new role during the pandemic: cheering up patients and staff. “Can you move out the way, please? I need to clean,” trills the robot in German when people block her pre-programmed cleaning route.

“You need to move! I really want to clean!” she squeaks at those who still don’t get out of the way. And if that doesn’t work, digital tears begin to stream from her LED-light eyes. “Visitors are not allowed in the pandemic, so Franzi entertains the patients a bit,” says Constance Rettler of Dr. Rettler, the company in charge of cleaning the Neuperlach hospital that provided the robot. Created by a company in Singapore, Franzi was originally named Ella and spoke English before coming to Munich early this year.

