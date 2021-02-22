ANL 31.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.05%)
ASC 16.19 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.15%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.83%)
AVN 104.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.14%)
BOP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
BYCO 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (5.67%)
DGKC 136.01 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.49%)
EPCL 49.65 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.53%)
FCCL 24.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.35%)
FFBL 26.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.3%)
FFL 16.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
HASCOL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.03%)
HUBC 84.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.41%)
HUMNL 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.45%)
JSCL 27.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.59%)
KAPCO 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.1%)
KEL 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 14.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.93%)
MLCF 47.18 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.34%)
PAEL 40.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.73%)
PIBTL 12.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
POWER 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PPL 92.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 27.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.13%)
PTC 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.8%)
SILK 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.75%)
TRG 142.88 Increased By ▲ 5.59 (4.07%)
UNITY 33.77 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.39%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
BR100 4,980 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0%)
BR30 25,960 Increased By ▲ 119.2 (0.46%)
KSE100 46,172 Decreased By ▼ -55.53 (-0.12%)
KSE30 19,185 Decreased By ▼ -45.97 (-0.24%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Walmart reports strong 4Q sales

AFP Updated 22 Feb 2021

NEW YORK: Walmart reported another round of strong sales Thursday amid the coronavirus pandemic as it announced significant investments in higher employee wages and technology for growing e-commerce demand.

The retail giant, which has become a one-stop shop for many consumers during the pandemic, said the new investments will bolster delivery and curbside pickup programs connected to e-commerce and lift wages for some 425,000 US workers.

But shares fell sharply on the announcements, which included a disappointing fourth-quarter loss and a forecast for slower US sales growth and slightly lower profits in the coming year.

“Our business is strong, and we’re making it even stronger with targeted investments to accelerate growth,” said chief executive Doug McMillon in a press release. “This is a time to be even more aggressive because of the opportunity we see in front of us.”

Walmart reported a fourth-quarter loss of $2.1 billion from the accounting for asset sales, compared with profits of $4.1 billion in the year-ago period. Revenues rose 7.3 percent to $152.1 billion as the company pointed to a bounce from a strong holiday shopping season and a lift from a fresh US government stimulus package enacted at the end of 2020. For all of 2020, Walmart reported profit of $13.5 billion, down 9.8 percent. Annual revenues jumped 6.7 percent to $524 billion.

Walmart projected capital spending of $14 billion in fiscal 2022 compared with $10.3 billion in the year that just ended.

The wage increases will lift Walmart’s US employee average wage to above $15 per hour. However, Walmart did not alter its national minimum wage — currently $11 an hour — which partly reflects the difference between high- and low-cost regions in the US. About 730,000 of Walmart’s 1.5 million US employees will make at least $15 an hour with the latest change.

Coronavirus Walmart e commerce US workers

Walmart reports strong 4Q sales

Pakistan expects decision based on merit as FATF meets today

US nears 500,000 Covid deaths

Trump 'offered Kim Jong Un a ride home on Air Force One'

Iran, IAEA thrash out 'temporary solution' ahead of deadline

FBR Member granted powers to redress ST pleas

Hafeez explains govt’s approach to prices of essential items

FATF meets today

Maryam says ‘rigging’ fully exposed ‘PTI regime’

Daska by-election: ECP urged to notify ‘victory’ of PTI candidate

Sanjrani offers Swati Senate’s help to turn around Railways

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.