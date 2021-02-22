Sindh reports 386 new cases of Covid-19

KARACHI: At least 4 more patients of Covid-19 died overnight while 386 new cases emerged, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah stated on Sunday. The chief minister added that 4 more deaths lifted the death toll to 4,292 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Murad Ali Shah said 11,040 samples were tested which detected 386 cases that constituted 3.5 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 2,948,971 tests have been conducted against which 256,219 cases were diagnosed, of them 93 percent or 239,111 patients have recovered, including 319 overnight.

The CM said currently 12,816 patients were under treatment, of them 12,390 were in home isolation, 11 at isolation centers and 415 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 397 patients was stated to be critical, including 52 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 386 new cases, 177 have been detected from Karachi, including 58 from South& East each, 26 Korangi, 17 Central, 14 West and 4 Malir. Hyderabad has 39, Thatto 21, Jamshoro 18, Ghotki 16, Tando Mohammad Khan 15, Larkano 11, Sanghar & Sujawal 8 each, Jacobabad & Kashmore 7 each, Khairpur & Shikarpur 5 each, Badin, Dadu, Qambar-Shahdadkot, MirpurKhas, Tando Allahyar4 each, Naushero Feroze 2, Sukkur and NawabShah one each new cases reported. The Chief Minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.

