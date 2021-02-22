ANL 31.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.66%)
Pakistan

Afghan refugees: UNHCR plans to facilitate biometric verification

APP 22 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) would facilitate the biometric verification of the documents (smartcard IDs) of 1.4 million Afghan refugees from government during the current calendar year.

“UNHCR has a plan to facilitate the Afghan refugees (POR - proof of registration cardholders) - by verifying and receiving new biometric documentation (smartcard IDs) from the Government of Pakistan by 2021,” revealed a document of UNHCR, Pakistan.

The document revealed the UNHCR’s key plans for ensuring the betterment of the Afghan refugees during the current year through several initiatives relating to health, education, and others.

According to the report, (UNHCR) has a plan to facilitate around 58,000 Afghan refugees, living in Pakistan, to ensure their return home by 2021.

UNHCR would enroll 61,500 refugee children during the year 2021, providing them an access to primary education. The children would impart education in 137 schools of 54 refugee villages set up across the country, said UNHCR Pakistan document added.

UNHCR biometric verification Afghan refugees

