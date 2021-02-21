COVID-19 vaccination week to kick off from Feb 22

KARACHI: Provincial Coordination, Emergency Operation Cell for Polio Eradication and Immunization is hereby assigned to establish new Adults Vaccination Centers (AVC) at DHQ, THQ and RHC level.

In addition to his own duties, Fayaz Hussain Abbasi has been assigned to monitor the 2nd doze of COVID-19 vaccination, said notification issued here on Sunday by Health Department Sindh.

Apart from this, he will also supervise the logistics and distribution of COVID-19 vaccine.

According to another notification issued by Health Department Sindh, COVID-19 vaccination week will be observed through Pakistan from February 22 to 28 (Monday to Sunday).

During this week, maximum healthcare workers are to be vaccinated, it said, adding that best performing Adults Vaccination Centers (AVC), DC, MS and DHO would be appreciated.

Besides, an effective media campaign aimed at increasing coverage of vaccination is to be launched through advertisement in print, electronic and social media, notification further added, stating that the campaign would also launched by display of billboards, posters, and charts at prominent places in cities.