BAP team calls on Raisani

QUETTA: A delegation of Balochistan Awami Party headed by Saeed Ahmed Hashmi called on Nawab Muhammad Aslam Khan Raisani, former Chief Minister, Balochistan at Sarawan House, Quetta on Saturday.

Matters relating to forthcoming Senate election and other issues of bilateral interest came under discussion during the meeting. On the occasion, central leader of Balochistan National Party (Mengal), Nawabzada Haji Mir Lashkari Raisani, central leaders of Balochistan Awami Party, Mir Jan and others were also present.