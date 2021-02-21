Survey begins for initiating urban development projects

MULTAN: Authority started survey followed by collecting data for initiating urban development projects here among seven big cities across the province on Saturday.

Official sources said that multiple kinds of civic projects would be introduced in big cities of Punjab namely Multan, Bahwalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Muzafargarh, Rahim Yar Khan, Sargodha and Rawalpindi with total cost of $ 600 millions.

Asian Development Bank already had approved $ 15 millions to offer loan ahead of carrying out projects in Southern Punjab's districts including Multan, DG Khan and Muzffargarh, it was said. Following this, Project Consultant Rana Javed Iqbal paid visit along with his team to head office of local Waste Management Company (WMC) today's morning.