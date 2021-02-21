ANL 31.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.66%)
ASC 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.92%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
AVN 103.90 Increased By ▲ 4.20 (4.21%)
BOP 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.02%)
BYCO 10.40 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.64%)
DGKC 135.35 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.57%)
EPCL 48.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.85%)
FCCL 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.29%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.52%)
FFL 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
HASCOL 11.67 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.09%)
HUBC 85.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.4%)
HUMNL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (9.84%)
JSCL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.33%)
KAPCO 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.22%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
MLCF 47.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.01%)
PAEL 40.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.54%)
PIBTL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
POWER 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
PPL 92.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.57%)
PRL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
SILK 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.85%)
SNGP 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TRG 137.29 Increased By ▲ 10.04 (7.89%)
UNITY 33.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.23%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6%)
BR100 4,980 Increased By ▲ 18.76 (0.38%)
BR30 25,841 Increased By ▲ 305.78 (1.2%)
KSE100 46,228 Increased By ▲ 84.91 (0.18%)
KSE30 19,231 Increased By ▲ 14.33 (0.07%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Dr Ishrat visits NTC Headquarters

21 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Advisor to the Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr Ishrat Hussain visited the National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC) Headquarters, Islamabad, said a press release. Managing Director NTC Brig Viqar Rashid Khan (retired) gave a detailed briefing over the performance of (NTC) and the National Data Centre (NDC).

Dr Hussain appreciated the MD NTC for his leadership and management for the phenomenal development of ICT infrastructure in the public sector without any assistance from the federal government.

Managing Director NTC Brig Viqar Rashid Khan (retired), while briefing, said that it has always been our endeavour to provide the latest state-of-the-art Telecom/ICT Services to the valued customers of all public sector organizations.

"NTC is probably one of the few Federal Organizations which has recovered from a loss making entity to a profitable organization. NTC has earned a record profit of Rs 578 million in last FY 2019-20 especially during COVID-19 Pandemic."

The NTC, during Covid-19 pandemic, also provided the data hosting platform and video conference system to the federal government for hosting of their entire data and for conducting PM office, Cabinet, ECC and NCOC meetings in a safe and secure environment.

Now the NTC is recognized as an efficient, modern, disciplined and forward looking entity in the public and private telecom sector.

"NTC in the recent years has made significant achievements, record growth of Exchanges all over the Pakistan @ 240%, record expansion of exchanges to new Cities and Sites @ 50%, record completion of ADP Projects @ 100% during FY 2016- 17 & 2019-20, Broadband Subscribers Growth @ 115% and conversion of 82% of old TDM exchanges to latest state of the art IP based Next Generation Network (NGN) exchanges."

MD NTC further added that NTC has established a state of the art cloud based Tier III ISO- 27001 certified National Data Centre (NDC) in a record time of five months in 2016.

"NTC has also established a state of the art Disaster Recovery Centre (DRC) for NDC on 31st December 2020 without any burden on National exchequer by utilizing profit earned from NDC and has set a unique example in the Public Sector. All government websites/applications/mobile applications including those of NCOC/COVID-19 are hosted in NTC NDC," he informed. He further informed that the NTC has also recently restored the online booking and reservation system of Pakistan Railways (PR) which was completely collapsed on 25th January 2021 in less than 24 hours.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Prime Minister Dr Ishrat Husain NTC Headquarters

Dr Ishrat visits NTC Headquarters

Seven-month collection: PM lauds FBR for achieving revenue target

Track and trace system bidding: Four companies approach complaints redressal body

Opposition demands impeachment of President

PTI candidate wins NA-45 in by-election

PPP terms ECP's press release charge-sheet against Punjab govt

'Worst rigging', alleges Abbasi

NA-75 by-election: ECP says suspects results of 20 polling stations falsified

PTA drafts 'Tariff for Telecom Service Regulations, 2021'

Over 200 million vaccine doses administered globally

After Trump, Biden and G7 refocus on Covid recovery

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.