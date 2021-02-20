Pakistan
Opposition wants to continue politics of buying and selling in Senate elections: Shibli
- He expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives of workers in the firing incident.
20 Feb 2021
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz has said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) wants transparency in the elections while the opposition wants to continue politics of buying and selling.
In a tweet on Saturday, he said those responsible for firing in Daska will be taken to their logical end. He expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives of workers in the firing incident.
He prayed for the departed souls and commiserated with the bereaved families.
