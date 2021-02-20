ANL 31.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.66%)
Discos’ tariffs: CPPA-G seeks 93 paisa per unit hike for Jan

Mushtaq Ghumman 20 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Central Power Purchasing Agency-Guaranteed (CPPA-G) has sought an increase of Rs 0.93 per unit in tariffs of Discos for January 2021 under monthly fuel price adjustment mechanism.

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) will hold a public hearing on February January 25, 2021 to consider generation data of January 2021 to determine increase in tariff.

According to the data submitted to Nepra, in January hydel generation was recorded at 1,067 GWh which constituted 13.2 per cent of total generation in the entire month. Power generation from coal-fired power plants was 2,559 GWh (31.68 per cent of total generation) at the rate of Rs 6.47 per unit, RFO- 974 GWh (12 per cent of total generation) at a tariff of Rs 12.3460 per unit. NPCC also generated 46 GWh from HSD at Rs 19 per unit.

Electricity generation from gas-based power plants was 1,333.80 GWh (16.751 per cent of total generation) at a cost of Rs 7.6191 per unit, RLNG - 916.42 GWh (11.34 per cent of total generation) at Rs 8.3184 per unit, nuclear - 853 GWh at Rs 1.0075 per unit and electricity imported from Iran 31.65 GWh at Rs 9.8088 per unit. The price of mixed generation, ie, from different sources was 1.06 GWh at a rate of Rs 5.0479 per unit whereas electricity produced from baggasse was 95.89 GWh at Rs 5.9822 per unit.

The energy generated from wind was recorded at 152.57 GWh, 1.89 per cent of total generation and solar at 47 GWh, 0.59 per cent of total generation in January.

The total energy generated was recorded at 8,079 GWh in January at a basket price of Rs 6.0640 per unit. The total cost of energy was Rs 47.990 billion.

CPPA-G has also sought previous adjustment of Rs 3.311 billion which constitutes Rs 0.41 per unit. The sale to IPPs was reduced by 24.42 GWh, the price of which was Rs 641 million (Rs 0.0599 per unit) while cost of reduced transmission losses was Rs 326.14 3 million or Rs 0.2707 per unit.

The CPPA-G revealed net electricity delivered to Discos in January, 2021 was 7,728 .26/ GWh at a rate of Rs 6.6846 per unit, total price of which was Rs 51.660 billion.

CPPA-G maintained that the reference fuel charges for January2021 were estimated at Rs 5.7576 per unit whereas the actual fuel charges were Rs 6.6846 per unit, hence an increase of Rs0.9272 per unit has been sought under monthly fuel price adjustment mechanism

During the hearing, Nepra officials will challenge a part of Rs 3.311 billion as previous adjustments as CPPA-G has not provided required documentary evidence to substantiate the claim.

