Dividend/Bonus Announcements
20 Feb 2021
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===================================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===================================================================================================================
Kot Addu Power 31.12.2020 - 11,497.992 13.06 - -
Company Limited Half Year
Ibrahim Fibres Limited 31.12.2020 - 1,171.340 3.77 - -
Half Year
Macpac Films Limited 31.12.2020 - 92.078 1.55 - -
Half Year
Pakistan PVC Limited 31.12.2020 - (5.947) (0.40) - -
Half Year
Capital Aseet Leasing 31.12.2020 - 5.448 0.51 - -
Corporation limited Half Year
Ittehad Chemicals 31.12.2020 20% (i) 427.426 5.05 12.03.2021 to
Limited Half Year 19.03.2021
Agritech Limited 31.12.2020 - (2,699.673) (6.88) - -
Half Year
Agritech Limited 30.09.2020 - (3,600.435) (9.17) - -
Nine Month
Millat Tractors Ltd. 31.12.2020 500% (i) 2,637.963 52.94 12.03.2021 to
(Unconsolidated) Half Year 12.50 (i) 18.03.2021
Bonus Shares
Millat Tractors Limited 31.12.2020 - 2,942.846 59.06 - -
(Consolidated) Half Year
Habib Rice Products 31.12.2020 40% (i) 120.801 3.02 - 08.03.2021 to
Limited Half Year 15.03.2021
Goodluck Industries 31.12.2020 - 4.512 15.04 - -
Limited Half Year
Mughal Iron & Steel 31.12.2020 30% (i) 1,398.393 5.56 - 14.03.2021 to
Industries Limited Half Year 16% Right 21.03.2021
Shaes (#)
The Bank of Punjab 31.12.2020 10% (F) 6,943.739 2.63 30.03.2021 24.03.2021 to
(Unconsolidated) Year End 12:30.p.m. 30.03.2021
AGM
The Bak of Punjab 31.12.2020 - 6,880.529 2.58 - -
(Consolidated) Year End
JS Investments Limited 31.12.2020 Nil (39.801) (0.64) 09.04.2021 02.04.2021 to
(Unconsolidated) Year End 10:30.a.m. 09.04.2021
AGM
JSInvestments Limited 31.12.2020 - (35.628) (0.58) - -
(Consolidated) Year End
Dawood Equities 31.12.2020 - 28.887 1.16 - -
Limited Half Year
Dynea PakistanLimited 31.12.2020 50% (i) 509.683 27.01 - 05.03.2021 to
Half Year 12.03.2021
Janana De Malucho - - - - 13.03.2021 06.03.2021 to
Textile Mills Limited 11:00.a.m. 13.03.2021
EOGM
Babri Cotton Mills Ltd. - - - - 13.03.2021 06.03.2021 to
11:00.a.m. 13.03.2021
EOGM
===================================================================================================================
