Dividend/Bonus Announcements

RECORDER REPORT KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
20 Feb 2021

RECORDER REPORT

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

===================================================================================================================
                               YEAR                    Profit/(Loss)      EPS         ANNUAL             CLOSURE OF
                              ENDED/     DIVIDEND/         After          (Rs)       GENERAL                  SHARE
                           HALF YEARLY/    BONUS/         Taxation                   MEETING               TRANSFER
COMPANY                     QUARTERLY      RIGHT          (Rs. in                                             BOOKS
                             ACCOUNTS                     million)
===================================================================================================================
Kot Addu Power              31.12.2020      -            11,497.992       13.06      -                            -
Company Limited             Half Year
Ibrahim Fibres Limited      31.12.2020      -            1,171.340        3.77       -                            -
                            Half Year
Macpac Films Limited        31.12.2020      -            92.078           1.55       -                            -
                            Half Year
Pakistan PVC Limited        31.12.2020      -            (5.947)          (0.40)     -                            -
                            Half Year
Capital Aseet Leasing       31.12.2020      -            5.448            0.51       -                            -
Corporation limited         Half Year
Ittehad Chemicals           31.12.2020      20% (i)      427.426          5.05                        12.03.2021 to
Limited                     Half Year                                                                    19.03.2021
Agritech Limited            31.12.2020      -            (2,699.673)      (6.88)     -                            -
                            Half Year
Agritech Limited            30.09.2020      -            (3,600.435)      (9.17)     -                            -
                            Nine Month
Millat Tractors Ltd.        31.12.2020      500% (i)     2,637.963        52.94                       12.03.2021 to
(Unconsolidated)            Half Year       12.50 (i)                                                    18.03.2021
                                            Bonus Shares
Millat Tractors Limited     31.12.2020      -            2,942.846        59.06      -                            -
(Consolidated)              Half Year
Habib Rice Products         31.12.2020      40% (i)      120.801          3.02       -                08.03.2021 to
Limited                     Half Year                                                                    15.03.2021
Goodluck Industries         31.12.2020      -            4.512            15.04      -                            -
Limited                     Half Year
Mughal Iron & Steel         31.12.2020      30% (i)      1,398.393        5.56       -                14.03.2021 to
Industries Limited          Half Year       16% Right                                                    21.03.2021
                                            Shaes (#)
The Bank of Punjab          31.12.2020      10% (F)      6,943.739        2.63       30.03.2021       24.03.2021 to
(Unconsolidated)            Year End                                                 12:30.p.m.          30.03.2021
                                                                                     AGM
The Bak of Punjab           31.12.2020      -            6,880.529        2.58       -                            -
(Consolidated)              Year End
JS Investments Limited      31.12.2020      Nil          (39.801)        (0.64)      09.04.2021       02.04.2021 to
(Unconsolidated)            Year End                                                 10:30.a.m.          09.04.2021
                                                                                     AGM
JSInvestments Limited       31.12.2020      -            (35.628)        (0.58)      -                            -
(Consolidated)              Year End
Dawood Equities             31.12.2020      -            28.887          1.16        -                            -
Limited                     Half Year
Dynea PakistanLimited       31.12.2020      50% (i)      509.683         27.01       -                05.03.2021 to
                            Half Year                                                                    12.03.2021
Janana De Malucho           -               -            -               -           13.03.2021       06.03.2021 to
Textile Mills Limited                                                                11:00.a.m.          13.03.2021
                                                                                     EOGM
Babri Cotton Mills Ltd.     -               -            -               -           13.03.2021       06.03.2021 to
                                                                                     11:00.a.m.          13.03.2021
                                                                                     EOGM
===================================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

