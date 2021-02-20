RECORDER REPORT

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=================================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =================================================================================================================== Kot Addu Power 31.12.2020 - 11,497.992 13.06 - - Company Limited Half Year Ibrahim Fibres Limited 31.12.2020 - 1,171.340 3.77 - - Half Year Macpac Films Limited 31.12.2020 - 92.078 1.55 - - Half Year Pakistan PVC Limited 31.12.2020 - (5.947) (0.40) - - Half Year Capital Aseet Leasing 31.12.2020 - 5.448 0.51 - - Corporation limited Half Year Ittehad Chemicals 31.12.2020 20% (i) 427.426 5.05 12.03.2021 to Limited Half Year 19.03.2021 Agritech Limited 31.12.2020 - (2,699.673) (6.88) - - Half Year Agritech Limited 30.09.2020 - (3,600.435) (9.17) - - Nine Month Millat Tractors Ltd. 31.12.2020 500% (i) 2,637.963 52.94 12.03.2021 to (Unconsolidated) Half Year 12.50 (i) 18.03.2021 Bonus Shares Millat Tractors Limited 31.12.2020 - 2,942.846 59.06 - - (Consolidated) Half Year Habib Rice Products 31.12.2020 40% (i) 120.801 3.02 - 08.03.2021 to Limited Half Year 15.03.2021 Goodluck Industries 31.12.2020 - 4.512 15.04 - - Limited Half Year Mughal Iron & Steel 31.12.2020 30% (i) 1,398.393 5.56 - 14.03.2021 to Industries Limited Half Year 16% Right 21.03.2021 Shaes (#) The Bank of Punjab 31.12.2020 10% (F) 6,943.739 2.63 30.03.2021 24.03.2021 to (Unconsolidated) Year End 12:30.p.m. 30.03.2021 AGM The Bak of Punjab 31.12.2020 - 6,880.529 2.58 - - (Consolidated) Year End JS Investments Limited 31.12.2020 Nil (39.801) (0.64) 09.04.2021 02.04.2021 to (Unconsolidated) Year End 10:30.a.m. 09.04.2021 AGM JSInvestments Limited 31.12.2020 - (35.628) (0.58) - - (Consolidated) Year End Dawood Equities 31.12.2020 - 28.887 1.16 - - Limited Half Year Dynea PakistanLimited 31.12.2020 50% (i) 509.683 27.01 - 05.03.2021 to Half Year 12.03.2021 Janana De Malucho - - - - 13.03.2021 06.03.2021 to Textile Mills Limited 11:00.a.m. 13.03.2021 EOGM Babri Cotton Mills Ltd. - - - - 13.03.2021 06.03.2021 to 11:00.a.m. 13.03.2021 EOGM ===================================================================================================================

