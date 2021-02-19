ANL 31.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.66%)
Aaj Entertainment broadcasts first-ever cricket match live from Gwadar

  • This exhibition match has been organized by singer-song writer, actor and anchor Fakhr-e-Alam on 19th Feb in the lush green stadium of Gwadar amidst the mountains of Balochistan.
  • The first-ever cricket match was played in the Gwadar Cricket stadium on the 19th of February, and was broadcasted live on Aaj Entertainment.
BR Web Desk Updated 20 Feb 2021

The Gwadar Cricket Stadium is hosting its first cricket match which is dedicated to the climber Muhammad Ali Sadpara, who lost his life during K2 winter expedition.

This exhibition match has been organized by singer-song writer, actor and anchor Fakhr-e-Alam on 19th Feb in the lush green stadium of Gwadar amidst the mountains of Balochistan.

It all started when the star disclosed this hidden gem to all cricket playing nations on his Twitter feed.

The 'Sooper Hai Pakistan Cup' includes two teams Showbiz Sharks Vs Gwadar Dolphins. Showbiz Sharks is captained by Waseem Khan CEO PCB and includes Fakhr Alam, Faysal Qureishi, Ali Zafar, Saleem Sheikh, Aijaz Aslam, Shezad Roy, Sami Khan, Kamran Jeelani, Salman Saeed, Ali Safina and Noman Habib.

The first-ever cricket match was played in the Gwadar Cricket stadium on the 19th of February, and was broadcasted live on Aaj Entertainment. This exhibition match has been organised by singer-song writer/actor/ anchor Fakhr-e-Alam in the lush green stadium of Gwadar amidst the mountains of Balochistan.

EBM (the makers of Peek Freans) has always been a front runner in supporting new endeavours, especially those that promote Pakistan. Sooper Biscuits has partnered with Aaj Entertainment to promote the beauty of Pakistan in a way that demonstrates Gwadar as a fully integrated city with the rest of the country.

The Gwadar Dolphins on the other hand featuring local players including Zulfi Bukhari, Ali Zaidi and GOC Gwadar.

