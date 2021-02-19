ANL 31.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.85%)
PTA makes alternate arrangements, after cable fault disrupts internet

  • "Work is underway to rectify the fault however it may take some time until the fault is removed completely," informed PTA.
Ali Ahmed 19 Feb 2021

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) informed that alternate arrangements has been made for internet connectivity affected due to a fault in International Submarine Cable, which disrupted internet services in the country.

“In the wake of a fault in one of the international cables landing in Pakistan, alternate arrangements to provide uninterrupted internet services to the users have been made by relevant service providers through obtaining additional bandwidth,” said PTA in a statement.

The telecommunication authority informed that the Trans World Associates (TWA) has earlier communicated service degradation on the international connectivity towards Europe on SMW5 cable system due to subsea fault near Abu Talat, Egypt.

“Work is underway to rectify the fault however it may take some time until the fault is removed completely,” informed PTA.

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) added that it is monitoring the situation and will continue to update on it.

Internet services were hampered in Pakistan on Thursday as the country's telecom authority said one of its six international undersea cables developed a fault.

The PTA said the international submarine cable system near Abu Talat, Egypt, developed the glitch on Wednesday. The authority acknowledged lower internet speeds and frequent outages.

The PTA said the fault developed at SEA-ME-WE 5 (South East Asia-Middle East-Western Europe 5), which is operated by the Trans World Associates (TWA).

PTA makes alternate arrangements, after cable fault disrupts internet

