Hong Kong shares open lower
- The Hang Seng Index fell 0.37 percent, or 111.81 points, to 30,483.46.
19 Feb 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks fell at the start of business Friday morning, extending the previous day's losses on worries that the economic recovery will fire inflation and force a hike in interest rates sooner than expected.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index also lost 0.37 percent, or 13.57 points, to 3,661.78, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.54 percent, or 13.27 points, to 2,437.12.
