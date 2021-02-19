ANL 31.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.85%)
ASC 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.6%)
ASL 24.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 103.30 Increased By ▲ 3.60 (3.61%)
BOP 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.45%)
BYCO 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (9.04%)
DGKC 135.98 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.04%)
EPCL 49.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.06%)
FCCL 26.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
FFBL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
HASCOL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.15%)
HUBC 85.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.54%)
HUMNL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1%)
JSCL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (4.29%)
KAPCO 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-3.49%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.95%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.6%)
MLCF 47.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
PAEL 41.69 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.39%)
PIBTL 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.56%)
POWER 11.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
PPL 92.01 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.58%)
PRL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PTC 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.9%)
SILK 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.56%)
SNGP 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
TRG 135.80 Increased By ▲ 8.55 (6.72%)
UNITY 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.47%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (7.33%)
BR100 4,981 Increased By ▲ 20.68 (0.42%)
BR30 25,821 Increased By ▲ 286.52 (1.12%)
KSE100 46,228 Increased By ▲ 85 (0.18%)
KSE30 19,249 Increased By ▲ 32.96 (0.17%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

NASA's astrobiology rover Perseverance makes historic Mars landing

  • “Touchdown confirmed,” Swati Mohan, the lead guidance and operations specialist announced from the control room. “Perseverance safely on the surface of Mars.”
Reuters 19 Feb 2021

NASA’s Mars rover Perseverance, the most advanced astrobiology lab ever sent to another world, streaked through the Martian atmosphere on Thursday and landed safely inside a vast crater, the first stop on a search for traces of ancient microbial life on the Red Planet.

Mission managers at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) near Los Angeles burst into applause, cheers and fist-bumps as radio beacons signaled that the rover had survived its perilous descent and arrived as planned on the floor of Jezero Crater, site of a long-vanished Martian lake bed.

The six-wheeled vehicle came to rest about 2 kilometers from towering cliffs at the foot of a remnant fan-shaped river delta etched into a corner of the crater billions of years ago and considered a prime spot for geo-biological study on Mars.

“Touchdown confirmed,” Swati Mohan, the lead guidance and operations specialist announced from the control room. “Perseverance safely on the surface of Mars.”

The robotic vehicle sailed through space for nearly seven months, covering 293 million miles (472 million km) before piercing the Martian atmosphere at 12,000 miles per hour (19,000 km per hour) to begin its descent to the planet’s surface.

Moments after touchdown, Perseverance beamed back its first black-and-white images from the Martian surface, one of them showing the rover’s shadow cast on the desolate, rocky landing site.

Because it takes radio waves 11 minutes to travel from Mars to Earth, the SUV-sized rover had already reached Martian soil by the time its arrival was confirmed by signals relayed to Earth from one of several satellites orbiting Mars.

The spacecraft’s self-guided descent and landing during a complex series of maneuvers that NASA dubbed “the seven minutes of terror” stands as the most elaborate and challenging feat in the annals of robotic spaceflight.

Acting NASA chief Steve Jurczyk called it an “amazing accomplishment,” adding, “I cannot tell you how overcome with emotion I was.” Deputy Project Manager for the rover, Matt Wallace, said the descent and landing systems “performed flawlessly.”

The landing represented the riskiest part of two-year, $2.7 billion endeavor whose primary aim is to search for possible fossilized signs of microbes that may have flourished on Mars some 3 billion years ago, when the fourth planet from the sun was warmer, wetter and potentially hospitable to life.

Scientists hope to find biosignatures embedded in samples of ancient sediments that Perseverance is designed to extract from Martian rock for future analysis back on Earth - the first such specimens ever collected by humankind from another planet.

Two subsequent Mars missions are planned to retrieve the samples and return them to NASA in the next decade, in collaboration with the European Space Agency.

NASA Red Planet Mars Mars rover Perseverance robotic vehicle Mars to Earth

NASA's astrobiology rover Perseverance makes historic Mars landing

Taliban 'clearly' behind violence in Afghanistan: US

US seeks fallback Saudi bases in case of Iran tensions

Bitcoin goldrush sparks fears of speculative bubble

Pakistan calls upon India to bring perpetrators of Samjhauta Express blast to justice 'without further delay'

Govt-IPPs deals get NAB sanction

China confirms four died in June clash on India border

Australia and Facebook in talks over sweeping news ban

Wapda opposes NJS swapping for DBD development

Presidential reference on mode of ballot: Sindh, Punjab AGs outline widely divergent views

Papers of Hafeez, Vawda accepted, Pervaiz’s rejected

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters