ANL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.66%)
ASC 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.65%)
ASL 24.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
AVN 101.75 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.06%)
BOP 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.89%)
BYCO 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.98%)
DGKC 136.50 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (1.43%)
EPCL 48.74 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.52%)
FCCL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.34%)
FFBL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.9%)
FFL 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
HASCOL 11.46 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.24%)
HUBC 85.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.14%)
JSCL 26.84 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.72%)
KAPCO 38.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-3.23%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.03 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.47%)
MLCF 47.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.82%)
PAEL 41.85 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.77%)
PIBTL 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.56%)
POWER 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.89%)
PPL 92.15 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.73%)
PRL 27.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
PTC 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.68%)
SILK 1.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.25%)
TRG 133.40 Increased By ▲ 6.15 (4.83%)
UNITY 33.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.65%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.67%)
BR100 4,989 Increased By ▲ 28.55 (0.58%)
BR30 25,760 Increased By ▲ 224.94 (0.88%)
KSE100 46,300 Increased By ▲ 157.14 (0.34%)
KSE30 19,301 Increased By ▲ 84.57 (0.44%)
Hong Kong stocks extend losses in morning

  • The Hang Seng Index shed 0.85 percent, or 259.76 points, to 30,335.51.
AFP 19 Feb 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares fell in the morning session Friday, in line with a global sell-off fuelled by concerns the economic recovery could lead to a surge in inflation and interest rate hikes.

The Hang Seng Index shed 0.85 percent, or 259.76 points, to 30,335.51.

Hong Kong shares Hang Seng Index tokyo stock asia stock

