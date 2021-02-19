Markets
Hong Kong stocks extend losses in morning
19 Feb 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares fell in the morning session Friday, in line with a global sell-off fuelled by concerns the economic recovery could lead to a surge in inflation and interest rate hikes.
The Hang Seng Index shed 0.85 percent, or 259.76 points, to 30,335.51.
