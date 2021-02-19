July 2020-January 2021: Mobile phones worth $1.135bn imported

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan imported mobile phones worth $1.135 billion during July-January (2020-21) compared to $760.58 million in July-January (2019-20), showing growth of 49.32 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data.

The overall telecom imports into the country during the period under review increased by 34.38 percent by going up from $1.028 billion in 2019-20 to $1.382 billion during the current fiscal year.

On year-on-year basis, the imports of mobile phones into Pakistan increased by 36.28 percent during January 2021, when compared to the imports of the same month of last year.

The mobile phone imports during January 2021 were recorded at $196.85 million against the imports of $144.44 million during January 2020, the PBS data revealed.

On month-on-month basis, the mobile phone imports decreased by 8.29 percent in January 2021, when compared to the imports of $214.73 million in December 2020.

On year-on-year basis, the overall telecom imports into Pakistan increased by 23.31 percent during January 2021, when compared to the imports of the same month of last year.

The telecom imports during January 2021 were recorded at $227.082 million against the imports of $184.14 million during January 2020.

On month-on-month basis, the overall telecom imports decreased by 12.28 percent in January 2021, compared to the imports of $258.86 million in December 2020. Other apparatus imports during July-January decreased by 7.96 percent by going down from $268.213 million in 2019-20 to $246.86 million during the current fiscal year.

