KCR-2 Down: Railways chairman travels on City-Orangi route

KARACHI: Pakistan Railways chairman Habib-ur-Rehman Gillani travelled from City to Orangi station in KCR-2 Down on Thursday morning.

He was accompanied by PR CEO Nisar Ahmad Memon, AGM (Traffic) Syed Mazhar Ali Shah, AGM (Infrastructure) Asif Mateen Zaidi, DS Karachi Muhammad Hanif Gul, PD KCR Ameer Mohammad Daudpota and divisional officers of Karachi division.

The Chairman viewed a detailed outlook of the entire enroute railways’ infrastructure, especially the Right-of-Way (RoW) retrieved land, along the 14 kilometres distance between the two stations.

Meanwhile the project director KCR Ameer Mohammad Daudpota apprised him of the renovation work going on at some stations.

He lauded the efforts of officers, officials and workers of Railways for their efforts in making the City-Orangi track functional and connecting it with the operational route of KCR.

