Registration of export items under GI to increase country’s export

  • He said the GI registration of products from various regions of Pakistan was discussed.
APP 18 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Thursday said registration of major local export items under Geographical Indications (GI) law was a milestone in the country’s history for increasing the exports.

In order to curb unauthorized use of Pakistan’s Geographical Indications (GI) by other countries, a meeting was held at the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) with the Intellectual Property Organization (IPO) Pakistan, the Adviser said this on his official twitter account.

He said the GI registration of products from various regions of Pakistan was discussed.

“We decided that, after registration of rice, the Pink Salt from the Salt Range Mountains of Pakistan will be registered as GI” he said.

Razak Dawood said this will encourage and motivate our producers to expand their business at global level.

Similarly, a list of other products on a priority basis will be pursued, he added.

“We urge our business community to identify and inform IPO of another product that can be registered as GI in order to protect them for realising their export potential” the Adviser said.

