Business & Finance
Newmont quarterly profit doubles as gold prices shine
- he miner said averaged realized gold price jumped 25% to $1,852 per ounce in the quarter, while attributable gold production fell about 11% to 1.6 million ounces.
- The company cited the sale of Red Lake and Kalgoorlie, and lower production at Cerro Negro for the drop in production.
18 Feb 2021
Gold miner Newmont Corp said on Thursday that fourth-quarter adjusted profit more than doubled, driven by higher prices on the back of safe-haven buying during the pandemic.
he miner said averaged realized gold price jumped 25% to $1,852 per ounce in the quarter, while attributable gold production fell about 11% to 1.6 million ounces.
The company cited the sale of Red Lake and Kalgoorlie, and lower production at Cerro Negro for the drop in production.
The world's largest gold miner said adjusted profit rose to $856 million, or $1.06 per share, in the quarter, from $410 million, or 50 cents per share, a year earlier.
Despite COVID-19, Pakistan economy moving in the right direction, says PM
Newmont quarterly profit doubles as gold prices shine
Ali Sadpara, other missing K2 climbers declared dead
Baqir expects more milestones as Roshan Digital Accounts achieve $500mn target
FM Qureshi, Egyptian counterpart discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation
PM Imran Khan's speech in Sri Lankan parliament canceled
UN urges global Covid vaccine plan, warns of dangerous inequity
Israel's Netanyahu talks with President Biden
Facebook news blackout over media law sparks Australia backlash
Trump rages, Biden yawns
IMF seeks new circular debt plan
PM speaks to PTI Sindh MPAs
Read more stories
Comments