Business & Finance
Thai Jan domestic car sales tumble 21.3% y/y after virus outbreak
- The virus outbreak emerged in the middle of December, when car sales rose for a second month, up 11.3% year-on-year.
18 Feb 2021
BANGKOK: Domestic car sales in Thailand slumped 21.3% in January to 55,208 vehicles from a year earlier, snapping two months of gains, hurt by a new wave of coronavirus infections late last year, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said on Thursday.
The virus outbreak emerged in the middle of December, when car sales rose for a second month, up 11.3% year-on-year.
Comments