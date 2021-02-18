Markets
LME official prices
18 Feb 2021
LONDON: The following were Wednesday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 2116.50 2077.00 8439.50 2111.50 18615.00 27760.00 2819.00 2062.50
Cash Seller
& Settlement 2116.50 2077.00 8439.50 2111.50 18615.00 27760.00 2819.00 2062.50
3-months Buyer 2150.00 2086.00 8419.00 2122.50 18654.00 24237.00 2837.50 2065.00
3-months Seller 2150.00 2086.00 8419.00 2122.50 18654.00 24237.00 2837.50 2065.00
15-months Buyer - - - - - 22597.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 22597.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
