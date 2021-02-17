FM invites Egyptian companies to benefit from ample investment opportunities in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has urged Egyptian companies to benefit from ample investment opportunities in Pakistan in various sectors, including construction of houses, energy and health.

He was talking to a delegation of distinguished Egyptian businessmen and entrepreneurs, who called on him in Cairo. The Foreign Minister assured the Egyptian investors and businessmen of the government’s every possible cooperation and facilitation in their profit-oriented business and investment activities in Pakistan.

He said Pakistan’s improved rating in terms of ease of doing business at international level depicts full confidence of international community in the policies of present government. He said the existing brotherly relations between Pakistan and Egypt can be translated into strong bilateral trade and economic ties by exploring the true investment potential.

Representatives of the Egyptian companies expressed their interest in investment in Pakistan’s healthcare, energy and construction sectors.

President and CEO of renowned Egyptian company Elsewedy Electric Ahmed Elsewedy also called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Cairo and showed the company’s interest of investment in Pakistan.

Talking to him, the Foreign Minister said Pakistan is an emerging market and business companies from around the world are showing interest in investment in Pakistan due to prudent economic policies of the government.