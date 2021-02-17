World
Lockdown exit: UK could be back to work by July, Daily Mail
- Johnson will set out his path out of lockdown on Feb. 22.
17 Feb 2021
LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is considering a staged exit from COVID-19 lockdown that would see pubs and restaurants reopen in May, and hospitality and domestic holiday industries reopening in July, the Daily Mail reported.
"Leisure businesses may not return to 'broadly normal' until July under a road map out of lockdown," the Mail reported, though it said the final decision had yet to be made by Johnson.
