ANL 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.81%)
ASC 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
ASL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
AVN 98.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.22%)
BOP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
BYCO 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
DGKC 137.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.85 (-2.72%)
EPCL 48.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.08%)
FCCL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.19%)
FFBL 27.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.06%)
FFL 17.26 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.13%)
HASCOL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.4%)
HUBC 87.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.09%)
HUMNL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
JSCL 26.31 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.82%)
KAPCO 39.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.44%)
KEL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
MLCF 48.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.23%)
PAEL 41.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.1%)
PIBTL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.78%)
POWER 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
PPL 92.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.27%)
PRL 26.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.03%)
PTC 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
SILK 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.88%)
SNGP 40.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.9%)
TRG 126.69 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.43%)
UNITY 34.70 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.11%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.25%)
BR100 5,034 Decreased By ▼ -12.81 (-0.25%)
BR30 25,776 Decreased By ▼ -128.71 (-0.5%)
KSE100 46,818 Decreased By ▼ -49.72 (-0.11%)
KSE30 19,579 Decreased By ▼ -40.36 (-0.21%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm gains nearly 3% on costlier US soyoil, weaker ringgit

  • Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.
Reuters 17 Feb 2021

SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil futures climbed nearly 3% on Wednesday, extending gains into a third session, as rival Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) soyoil rose and the ringgit weakened.

The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 100 ringgit, or 2.9%, to 3,637 ringgit ($901.14) a tonne in early trade.

"Prices are up because of higher externals," a Kuala Lumpur-based trader told Reuters.

CBOT soyoil rose for the third straight session on Tuesday and was last up 0.5% as extreme cold weather in key US growing areas raised worries about global supplies.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Meanwhile, the ringgit fell 0.2% against the dollar, making the edible oil more attractive for holders of foreign currencies.

Palm oil's May contract may retest a resistance at 3,589 ringgit per tonne, a break above which could lead to a gain into a range of 3,624-3,662 ringgit, Reuters analyst Wang Tao said.

Wheat Corn Palm Oil soyabean Malaysian ringgit

Palm gains nearly 3% on costlier US soyoil, weaker ringgit

Taliban 'open letter' urges US to honour Doha agreement

IMF deal would attract foreign investment in Pakistan, says Shaikh

Pakistan voices opposition, says more permanent members will compound UNSC's inequality, disfunctionality

Saudi king, not de facto leader MBS, will get first Biden call: White House

New Covid-19 cases down 16 percent last week: WHO

Trump urges Senate Republicans to dump McConnell

UK pushes for UN pact on vaccine ceasefires in war zones

US sells arms but voices concerns on Egypt human rights

Three terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

UN chief calls for all foreign forces to leave Libya

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters