Markets
Hong Kong shares open lower
The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.36 percent, or 110.29 points, to 30,636.67.
17 Feb 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks fell in the first few minutes of trade Wednesday morning as profit-takers moved in after a six-day rally.
The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.36 percent, or 110.29 points, to 30,636.67.
Mainland Chinese markets were closed for a holiday.
