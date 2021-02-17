PSX stays bullish: BRIndex100 rallies

KARACHI: A bullish trend continued on Pakistan Stock Exchange on the second consecutive day Tuesday. With increasing trading activity on the back of healthy buying mainly by local investors and institutions, the market stayed in green zone.

BRIndex100 gained 73.75 points or 1.48 percent to close at 5,044.18 points. BRIndex100 hit intraday high of 5,048.40 and intraday low of 4,991.78 points. Volumes stood at 468.090 million shares.

BRIndex30 increased by 401.45 points or 1.58 percent to close at 25,876.89 points with a turnover of 289.524 million shares.

The KSE-100 Index surged by 492.36 points or 1.41 percent and closed at 46,867.95 points. Trading activity also improved as daily volumes on ready counter increased to 514.208 million shares as compared to 486.375 million shares traded Monday.

Foreign investors however remained net sellers of shares worth $723,956. The market capitalization increased by Rs 65 billion to Rs 8.393 trillion. Out of total 417 active scrips, 244 closed in positive and 160 in negative while the value of 13 stocks remained unchanged.

Hum Network was the volume leader with 55.465 million shares and gained Rs 1.00 to close at Rs 7.11 followed by Telecard Limited that increased by Rs 1.00 to close at Rs 7.63 with 55.446 million shares. Bata Pak and Sunrays Textile were the top gainers increasing by Rs 59.20 and Rs 47.99 respectively to close at Rs 1829.00 and Rs 687.98 while Unilever Foods and Sapphire Textile were the top losers declining by Rs 450.00 and Rs 74.00 respectively to close at Rs 13,550.00 and Rs 915.00.

BR Automobile Assembler Index gained 57.36 points or 0.66 percent to close at 8,687.47 points with total turnover of 4.057 million shares.

BR Cement Index surged by 204.63 points or 2.8 percent to close at 7,500.72 points with 78.028 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index increased by 110.69 points or 1.23 percent to close at 9,121.31 points with 32.410 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index lost 10.35 points or 0.18 percent to close at 5,833.12 points with 13.366 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index inched up by 24.23 points or 0.56 percent to close at 4,329.88 points with 28.995 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index closed at 3,479.05 points, up 102.91 points or 3.05 percent with 180.770 million shares.

Danish Ladhani at JS Global Capital said that the KSE-100 Index remained bullish making a high of plus 509 points, finally closing at 46,868 levels up 492 points.

Sectors that led the index were Cements and Financials where LUCK (up 4.9 percent) MLCF (up 2.4 percent), DGKC (up 2.7 percent), MCB (up 2.6 percent) and HBL (up 2.3 percent) closed in the green zone whereas Power Generation was the major laggard with HUBC (down 0.5 percent), NPL (down 0.5 percent), KEL (down 0.2 percent) closing in the red area.

Major contribution to traded volume came in from HUMNL (up 16 percent), TELE (up 15 percent), MLCF (up 2.4 percent), TRG (up 3.5 percent), WTL (up 0.7 percent) and DGKC (up 2.7 percent).

Market remained positive throughout the trading session with sideboard items in the limelight. OGDC (up 1.5 percent) and PPL (up 1.0 percent) closed in the positive trajectory amidst oil prices in the international market hovered near 13-month highs. GGGL (down 0.1 percent) announced its first half of FY21 EPS of Rs 0.58/share.

